Plane crash in west Travis County not confirmed

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – Multiple Central Texas emergency agencies responded to reports of a small plane crash in west Travis County, but could not find any sign of a plane.

Officials are clearing the scene and opening the road back up after they searched in a wooded area near the intersection of Bee Cave Road and Creeks Edge Parkway.

AFD said a single caller reported the crash at about 2:06 p.m. and that no one else has reported anything. Responding agencies say the plane may have belonged to a local aerobatics company, and all its planes are accounted for.

In addition to AFD, CE-Bar ESD 10, STAR Flight and Austin-Travis County EMS are assisting in the search.

This is a developing story and KXAN will update it as more information becomes available.