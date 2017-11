AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person died in a fiery crash in northwest Austin late Sunday night.

Austin police say the single-vehicle crash happened around 10:20 p.m. on Scotland Well Drive near Spicewood Springs Road. Initial information indicates the driver struck a light pole and then the vehicle caught fire.

Police say the driver was not able to get out of the vehicle and died at the scene.

