Gunman dead after opening fire at Sutherland Springs church

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — More than 20 are dead and more than 20 injured after a gunman opened fire inside a Sutherland Springs, Texas church Sunday morning, a Wilson County official told CNN.

The suspect walked into the First Baptist Church, about 30 miles southeast of San Antonio, and opened fire, Wilson County Commissioner Albert Gamez Jr. told NBC News.

Gamez told NBC that there were multiple deaths and injuries but an exact number was not available but was able to confirm the gunman is dead.

“Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a post on Twitter. “Our thanks to law enforcement for their response.”

Sherri Pomeroy, the wife of church pastor Frank Pomeroy, told NBC News that her husband was out of town at the time of the shooting.

The ABC affiliate in a live Facebook video say a witness reported seeing a man walk into the First Baptist Church and began shooting around 11:30 a.m. The gunman is reportedly dead.

This is a developing story. We will provide more details as they become available.