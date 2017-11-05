Deadly hit-and-run in Milwaukee caught on camera

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WTMJ) Police have released surveillance video of a hit-and-run crash that killed a Milwaukee, Wisconsin man as the search for suspects continues.

Hector Hernandez, 36, lost his life after he was hit by a reckless driver blowing past a red light. The crash and its aftermath was all captured on surveillance by a local convenience store owner.

“After they hit the car, their car kind of spun out and they left on foot,” Mallory Demmith said.

Hernadez’s sisters Nicole and Mallory Demmith worked with other neighbors to pull Hernandez from his burning vehicle, but once at the hospital, he died from his injuries.

