Cowboys win third straight

By Published:
ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys drops the football in the endzone after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TX (KXAN) –The Dallas Cowboys ran their win streak with a 28-17 win over Kansas City at AT&T Stadium. The Chiefs scored 14 unanswered points to take a 17-14 lead, but the Cowboys put together back to back scoring drives to grab control. Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown while Dak Prescott passed for 249 yards, two touchdowns and also ran for a score. Safety Jeff Heath picked off an Alex Smith pass, snapping a streak of 298 consecutive passes without an interception from Smith. Dez Bryant left the game in the 2nd half with an ankle injury.
Terrance Williams also left the game late with an injury after catching 9 passes for 141 yards.

Elliott received an administrative stay by a 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday from his six game suspension.

The Cowboys improve to 5-3 and stay two games behind the NFC East leading Eagles with both games against them still to come.

The Cowboys play at Atlanta next Sunday.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s