Cowboys win third straight

ARLINGTON, TX (KXAN) –The Dallas Cowboys ran their win streak with a 28-17 win over Kansas City at AT&T Stadium. The Chiefs scored 14 unanswered points to take a 17-14 lead, but the Cowboys put together back to back scoring drives to grab control. Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown while Dak Prescott passed for 249 yards, two touchdowns and also ran for a score. Safety Jeff Heath picked off an Alex Smith pass, snapping a streak of 298 consecutive passes without an interception from Smith. Dez Bryant left the game in the 2nd half with an ankle injury.

Terrance Williams also left the game late with an injury after catching 9 passes for 141 yards.

Elliott received an administrative stay by a 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday from his six game suspension.

The Cowboys improve to 5-3 and stay two games behind the NFC East leading Eagles with both games against them still to come.

The Cowboys play at Atlanta next Sunday.