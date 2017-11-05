City of Bastrop continuing inspection of sewer lines

AUSTIN (KXAN) –The city of Bastrop is almost done inspecting sewer lines in the city. It’s part of a Smoke Test Survey that will last until Nov. 11.

The survey includes opening manholes and pumping harmless smoke inside sewer lines. This allows residents and city crews to see if dangerous sewer gasses can leak into homes or businesses. The city has been conducting these tests along Hill Road, Carter Road and the Mesquite Rail Road tracks.

“The City of Bastrop is utilizing these smoke tests to locate breaks and potential defects in the sewer system,” said Curtis Hancock Water & Wastewater Superintendent.

City crews will open manholes and pump harmless smoke inside. It allows workers to see if the sewer line contains any cracks.

Bastrop residents that see smoke coming from the ground shouldn’t be worried – this smoke is not a fire hazard. However, if residents see this smoke entering their home or business, they should contact the City’s Water and Wastewater Department.

“The only way it would enter anyone’s home is if they have defective plumbing or dried up drain traps,” said Hancock.

For more information visit here: www.cityofbastrop.org