AFD urging Austinites to check, change smoke alarms

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
The Austin Fire Department and the American Red Cross teamed up to install free smoke alarms in the Tanglewood Forest neighborhood Saturday, April 22, 2017. (Austin Fire Department)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As you turn your clocks back with the end of Daylight Saving Time on Sunday, Austin Fire Department wants you to use this as an opportunity to also check and if necessary, change the batteries in your smoke alarms.

They say the number one reason that lives are saved in a fire is when there is a working smoke alarm.

“A working smoke alarm is the simplest, cheapest life insurance you can buy,” said AFD Fire Chief Rhoda Mae Kerr. “It only takes a few minutes to check and change the batteries, but it could save your life. And remember: all smoke alarms should be replaced after 10 years. If you don’t know how to determine the manufacturer date for your smoke alarms, we can help with that” Kerr said.

The department is even offering to provide and install the alarms for free! If you or someone you know needs smoke alarms, call the smoke alarm hotline at 512-97400299

 

