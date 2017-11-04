UT Police investigating demonstration by masked group

By Published:
(Jackie Vega/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin Police Department said it is investigating a demonstration at the South Mall of the university’s campus.

They said that just after midnight on Saturday they discovered a small group of people wearing American flag masks and holding tiki torches. UT Police said the group was predominantly white men.

Police said they advised the group that the open flames had to be extinguished and that wearing masks on campus was prohibited. They said the group cooperated and left campus.

University Police said and investigation is ongoing.

 

