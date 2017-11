AUSTIN (KXAN) – A teen-aged boy was taken to the hospital Saturday evening after suffering an apparent snake bite at Veloway Park in southwest Austin, said Austin-Travis County EMS.

The call came in at about 7:23 p.m. for the teenager on the bike trail in the 4900 of La Crosse Avenue just east of MoPac Expressway.

Medics transported him to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with a serious snake bite possibly from a coral snake. ATC EMS said the bite was not expected to be life threatening.