TCU wins fourth straight over Texas, 24-7

FORT WORTH (KXAN) — TCU extended its winning streak over Texas to four straight with a 24-7 win over the Longhorns in Fort Worth.

Shane Buechele made his second straight start at quarterback. Freshman Sam Ehlinger made the trip with the team, but didn’t dress out.

The Horned Frogs put the game away with a 31-yard touchdwon run from Darius Anderson with 4:23 left in the game.

Texas’ only touchdown came on a 33-yard touchdown pass from Buechele to Collin Johnson in the second quarter. The offense continued to struggle for the Longhorns. Buechele was sacked six times, and as a team, they ran for a combined nine yards total.

TCU jumped out to a 17-0 lead, scoring on three of its first four possessions. Despite giving up 24 points, the Texas defense held TCU to 343 yards.

After back-to-back road games, the Longhorns are back home next week to take on Kansas.