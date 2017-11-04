TCU wins fourth straight over Texas, 24-7

By Published:
FORT WORTH, TX - NOVEMBER 04: Kyle Hicks (21) of the TCU Horned Frogs runs theball in for a touchdown against Holton Hill (5) of the Texas Longhorns in the second quarter of a football game at Amon G. Carter Stadium on November 4, 2017 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Richard W. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

FORT WORTH (KXAN) — TCU extended its winning streak over Texas to four straight with a 24-7 win over the Longhorns in Fort Worth.

Shane Buechele made his second straight start at quarterback. Freshman Sam Ehlinger made the trip with the team, but didn’t dress out.

The Horned Frogs put the game away with a 31-yard touchdwon run from Darius Anderson with 4:23 left in the game.

Texas’ only touchdown came on a 33-yard touchdown pass from Buechele to Collin Johnson in the second quarter. The offense continued to struggle for the Longhorns. Buechele was sacked six times, and as a team, they ran for a combined nine yards total.

TCU jumped out to a 17-0 lead, scoring on three of its first four possessions. Despite giving up 24 points, the Texas defense held TCU to 343 yards.

After back-to-back road games, the Longhorns are back home next week to take on Kansas.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s