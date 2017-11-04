Protesters in downtown Austin call for removing Trump from office

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A series of Anti-Trump protests hit major U.S. cities Saturday, including one here in Austin.

The demonstration was organized by a group called Refuse Fascism. The group says it is dedicated to removing President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence from office.

The crowds in Austin were made up of a mix of protesters and counter-protesters.

A heavy presence by the Austin Police Department formed a barrier between the two crowds.

Police followed the protests as they went from Austin City Hall to Republic Square Park and back.

There were no reports of any incidents.