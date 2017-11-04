DPS trooper dies after being struck on I-35 in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KWKT and KXAN) — A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper died Saturday after being struck by a pickup truck while conducting a traffic stop in Temple, Texas, said DPS.

DPS said Senior Trooper Thomas Nipper, 63, was conducting a traffic stop on the southbound shoulder of Interstate at about 3:05 p.m. Saturday when his patrol car was struck from behind by a Chevrolet pickup.

The trooper was transported to Scott & White Medical Center – Temple in serious condition but later died.

“It is with heavy heart that we must notify our fellow Texans that State Trooper Thomas Nipper died in the line of duty today,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Today Texas and our DPS family lost one of our finest. Trooper Nipper was a hard-working and selfless man, who proudly served and protected the people of this state. His commitment to duty and his sacrifice will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this extremely difficult time.”

Several other vehicles were also involved in the crash.

DPS said only one lane of a southbound access road was open with emergency vehicles blocking the other lane. Traffic on the northbound side was slow and was backed up about 2 miles.

Nipper was commissioned as a trooper in January of 1983, and he was stationed in Temple. DPS said he is the 220th DPS officer to die in the line of duty since 1823.

He is survived by his wife and three children, DPS said. Funeral arrangements are pending.