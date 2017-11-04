DPS trooper dies after being struck on I-35 in Temple

Renee Summerour, KWKT, and KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
Emergency crews investigate the scene where a DPS trooper was struck while conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 35 in Temple, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (KWKT Photo)
Emergency crews investigate the scene where a DPS trooper was struck while conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 35 in Temple, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (KWKT Photo)

TEMPLE, Texas (KWKT and KXAN) — A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper died Saturday after being struck by a pickup truck while conducting a traffic stop in Temple, Texas, said DPS.

DPS said Senior Trooper Thomas Nipper, 63, was conducting a traffic stop on the southbound shoulder of Interstate at about 3:05 p.m. Saturday when his patrol car was struck from behind by a Chevrolet pickup.

The trooper was transported to Scott & White Medical Center – Temple in serious condition but later died.

“It is with heavy heart that we must notify our fellow Texans that State Trooper Thomas Nipper died in the line of duty today,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Today Texas and our DPS family lost one of our finest. Trooper Nipper was a hard-working and selfless man, who proudly served and protected the people of this state. His commitment to duty and his sacrifice will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this extremely difficult time.”

Several other vehicles were also involved in the crash.

DPS said only one lane of a southbound access road was open with emergency vehicles blocking the other lane. Traffic on the northbound side was slow and was backed up about 2 miles.

Nipper was commissioned as a trooper in January of 1983, and he was stationed in Temple. DPS said he is the 220th DPS officer to die in the line of duty since 1823.

He is survived by his wife and three children, DPS said. Funeral arrangements are pending.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s