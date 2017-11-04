Child and three adults injured in North Austin shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A child and three adults are recovering after a shooting in north Austin early Saturday morning, according to Austin Police.

Officials told KXAN, the four people were shot around 2:00 a.m. after officers got several calls about gunshots being fired on Interstate 35 north of Highway 183.

Officers went to the intersection of Masterson Pass and North Lamar Boulevard, just north of East Rundberg Lane where they found three victims. The fourth was found at a different location and taken to the hospital later.

While the three adult victims were transported to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, Austin EMS says the child’s injuries are critical and life threatening.

Police are looking for the suspect who they describe as a heavyset Hispanic or black man in his mid 20’s. He was last seen driving a black two-door sedan with a spoiler. Austin police says he could be a threat to the public and they are actively investigating.

Anyone with information about this case or who may have been a victim is asked to call 9-1-1.

