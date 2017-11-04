Businesses, bakers and foodies unite for giant bake sale to aid disaster relief

Austin, (KXAN) — A group of local bloggers, bakers and businesses and foodies are using their tasty talents to help those affected by recent natural disasters.

Saturday, the group will be hosting the Austin Bakes for Disaster Relief event at 5 locations across Central Texas from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. They hope to raise $10,000 to help those affected by natural disasters in Puerto Rico, Mexico and The U.S Virgin Islands. The group promises to have a wide variety of sweet and savory treats which will be baked by volunteer bakers and local businesses.

Here is a list of bake sale locations:

Cedar​ ​Park:​ ​Whole Foods Market (5001 183 Toll Road #100, Cedar Park, TX, 78613)

North​ ​Austin:​ ​Whole Foods Market Domain (11920 Domain Dr, Austin, TX, 78758)

Downtown:​ ​Whole Foods Market (525 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78703)

South​ ​Austin:​ Crema Bakery & Cafe (9001 Brodie Ln B3, Austin, TX, 78748)

Buda:​ Nate’s (306 S Main St, Buda, TX, 78610)