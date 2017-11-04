Businesses, bakers and foodies unite for giant bake sale to aid disaster relief

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:

Austin, (KXAN) — A group of local bloggers, bakers and businesses and foodies are using their tasty talents to help those affected by recent natural disasters.

Saturday, the group will be hosting the Austin Bakes for Disaster Relief event at 5 locations across Central Texas from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. They hope to raise $10,000 to help those affected by natural disasters in Puerto Rico, Mexico and The U.S Virgin Islands.  The group promises to have a wide variety of sweet and savory treats which will be baked by volunteer bakers and local businesses.

Here is a list of bake sale locations:

  • Cedar​ ​Park:​ ​Whole Foods Market (5001 183 Toll Road #100, Cedar Park, TX, 78613)
  • North​ ​Austin:​ ​Whole Foods Market Domain (11920 Domain Dr, Austin, TX, 78758)
  • Downtown:​ ​Whole Foods Market (525 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78703)
  • South​ ​Austin:​ Crema Bakery & Cafe (9001 Brodie Ln B3, Austin, TX, 78748)
  • Buda:​ Nate’s (306 S Main St, Buda, TX, 78610)

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s