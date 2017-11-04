Austin Animal Center offers free rabies vaccinations for pets

Austin, (KXAN) — Austin Animal Center will be offering free rabies vaccinations for all dogs and cats, Saturday.

From 8 a.m. until noon pet owners can bring their furry friends to the Richard Moya Park on Burleson Road where they can receive their vaccinations.

Vaccinations are for dogs and cats 12 weeks of age and older but you can still bring the puppies and kittens younger than 12 weeks. The clinic will register them in the Animal Services database and give them free identification tags so that they can be reunited with their owner if they ever get lost.

State law requires that any dog or cat owner must have the animal vaccinated against rabies.

 

If you plan on taking your pets, the Center asks that all dogs must be on a leash, and cats must be in carriers or secured in boxes with air holes. Puppies should be brought in carriers or crates.

 

