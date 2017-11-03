WATCH LIVE: World Series champs Houston Astros parade

HOUSTON, Texas (KXAN) — Friday, Nov. 3 is officially Houston Astros Day!

The Houston Astros World Championship Parade and Celebration kicks off at 2 p.m. and hundreds of thousands of people are already lining up to show their support for the team. The parade is such a big deal that the Houston Independent School District canceled school for the day.

Parade Route

The parade will start and finish at the corner of Smith Street and Lamar Street. The parade will travel north on Smith Street, east on Walker Street, south on Milam Street, west on Pease Street, north on Smith Street and end at Lamar Street. The party will culminate with a celebration at Houston City Hall.

Houston Astros parade route.
Road Closures

  • Interstate 45 underpass on outbound Allen Parkway will close to traffic at noon.
  • Allen Parkway inbound at Taft will be closed at 1 p.m.
  • McKinney exit off I-45 South will be closed at 1 p.m.
  • Allen Parkway exit off I-45 South will remain open

 

 

