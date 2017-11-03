WATCH: Cigarette sparks gas pump fire

By Published:
Cigarette caused a fire at a gas pump in Stuggart, Arkansas. (KARK)
Cigarette caused a fire at a gas pump in Stuggart, Arkansas. (KARK)

STUTTGART, Ark. (KARK) — For some, the process of pumping gas in your car is a mundane task, but video from a gas station in Arkansas shows the danger of doing so.

The surveillance video from a Stuggart gas station shows two men standing by a car and then a small flame ignites. The fire then moves from the car to the pump. It’s believed to have started from a cigarette.

“I see those kinds of videos a lot, but never one this close to home,” said Charles Anderson.

Anderson services and sells fire extinguishers. He says he’s even more cautious now when he fills up his truck.

“Everybody is warned about these things all the time and no one seems to care,” said Anderson.

The car is driven away and the flames are quickly put out. As for the gas pump, it was back up and running Thursday afternoon.

The fire chief says there are safety guidelines to follow when pumping gas, like not smoking or using a lighter. The fire department reminds people as we approach the colder months of the year to turn your car off before getting out and pumping gas

“There is a reason the signs are there posted for your safety,” Stuttgart Fire Chief Jimmy Cason said.

 

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s