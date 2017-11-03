WATCH: Cigarette sparks gas pump fire

STUTTGART, Ark. (KARK) — For some, the process of pumping gas in your car is a mundane task, but video from a gas station in Arkansas shows the danger of doing so.

The surveillance video from a Stuggart gas station shows two men standing by a car and then a small flame ignites. The fire then moves from the car to the pump. It’s believed to have started from a cigarette.

“I see those kinds of videos a lot, but never one this close to home,” said Charles Anderson.

Anderson services and sells fire extinguishers. He says he’s even more cautious now when he fills up his truck.

“Everybody is warned about these things all the time and no one seems to care,” said Anderson.

The car is driven away and the flames are quickly put out. As for the gas pump, it was back up and running Thursday afternoon.

The fire chief says there are safety guidelines to follow when pumping gas, like not smoking or using a lighter. The fire department reminds people as we approach the colder months of the year to turn your car off before getting out and pumping gas

“There is a reason the signs are there posted for your safety,” Stuttgart Fire Chief Jimmy Cason said.