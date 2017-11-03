Travis County sheriff warns of widespread phone scam

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A phone scammer has been targeting Travis County residents, swindling thousands of dollars from their pockets.

During the month of October, about three people per day reported being contacted by the scammer. Victims have lost anywhere from $1,000 to $8,000.

It’s a problem that can affect anyone, from college students to the elderly. To avoid becoming a victim, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said there are key signs to keep an eye out for.

The caller will claim to be from the sheriff’s office or another local, state or federal agency. They will then demand money for an overdue fine that must be paid immediately to avoid being arrested.

Residents will be asked to pay via gift card, money pack or wire transfer. The TCSO says they will not ask for payments through any of these three methods.

People who receive a suspicious phone call can verify the fine with the TSCO at 512-854-9770.

On KXAN News at 6 p.m. Phil Prazan takes a look at how TCSO is investigating the crimes.