Teaching assistant at LBJ Early College High accused of relationship with student

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A teaching assistant at LBJ Early College High School has been fired after a warrant was issued for his arrest on a charge of improper relationship with a student.

The Austin Independent School District said the teacher, who has not been identified, was placed on administrative leave immediately after the district was notified of the allegations. The teaching assistant was fired on Oct. 30.

The district is not releasing information on when the allegations took place, but say they have reported the incident to the Texas Education Agency.

A new law makes it a criminal offense for school principals and superintendents if they don’t report and investigate inappropriate relationships.

Senate Bill 7 requires school officials such as principals and superintendents to complete an investigation of an educator if there is evidence that the teacher might have engaged in misconduct, despite the teacher’s resignation from employment before the completion of the investigation.

The school official must then file a report with the state Board for Educator Certification regarding the case, regardless of whether or not charges were ever filed. Those who don’t file a report could be fined between $500 and $10,000.

During the fiscal year 2015 to 2016, the TEA reported 222 cases of alleged inappropriate relationships, which was the highest the agency has seen since tracking started in 2009. However, in fiscal year 2016 to 2017, the TEA opened 302 cases of inappropriate student-teacher relationships.