Shooting at bus stop near ACC Highland

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As many as two people were hurt after a shooting near Austin Community College Highland.

Austin police say the call came in around 8:30 a.m. in the 6000 block of Airport Boulevard. It says one person is in custody.

Austin-Travis County EMS reported in a tweet that two people at the intersection of Jonathan Drive and E. Highland Mall Boulevard were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One man has a gunshot wound.

KXAN has reached out to ACC Highland and it says the incident did not happen on campus, but it did send out an alert to students.

“ACC Police received a report of a shooting at a bus stop near ACC Highland Campus,” the alert said. “A suspect was immediately taken into custody and the victim has been transported to an area hospital. There is no ongoing threat.”

