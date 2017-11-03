Shooting at bus stop near ACC Highland

By Published: Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As many as two people were hurt after a shooting near Austin Community College Highland.

Austin police say the call came in around 8:30 a.m. in the 6000 block of Airport Boulevard. It says one person is in custody.

Austin-Travis County EMS reported in a tweet that two people at the intersection of Jonathan Drive and E. Highland Mall Boulevard were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One man has a gunshot wound.

KXAN has reached out to ACC Highland and it says the incident did not happen on campus, but it did send out an alert to students.

“ACC Police received a report of a shooting at a bus stop near ACC Highland Campus,” the alert said. “A suspect was immediately taken into custody and the victim has been transported to an area hospital. There is no ongoing threat.”

KXAN is sending a crew to the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s