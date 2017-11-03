Rick Cantu joins More Than the Score

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin American Statesman reporter Rick Cantu joined Roger Wallace on More Than the Score. Its week 10 of the high school football season and they look ahead to some of the key match ups.
KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.