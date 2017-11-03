Reset your clocks: Daylight saving time ends Sunday

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — It’s time for a change in America — a time change. Let’s sleep an extra hour to that.

At 2 a.m. local time Sunday, daylight saving time is ending, and it’s back to standard time for most people in the United States.

The shift means it’s lighter earlier in the morning and darker earlier in the evening. And you’ll get 60 minutes more of shut-eye between Saturday night and Sunday wake-up.

Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona don’t observe daylight saving time.

Daylight saving time will return at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 11.

The push to end daylight saving time in Texas

Texas lawmakers have filed numerous bills to end daylight saving time in Texas, including three proposed at the beginning of this year.

State Rep. Jason Isaac, R-Dripping Springs, filed one of the bills because he said numerous studies suggest the changes lead to an increase in car accidents and heart attacks because of losing an hour of sleep. He said at the time that, simply put, it “has become an annoyance” and “burden” to the state.

Critics of the bills said ending daylight saving time would mean it would get darker earlier in the evening, resulting in Texans using more energy and electricity year-round. There are also safety concerns, particularly for children heading to school while it’s still dark in the morning.

Bills to end daylight saving time have come up in previous sessions, but they’ve always failed.

History of daylight saving time

Daylight saving time began in 1918 when the Standard Time Act passed. It was repealed in 1919, but reinstated during World War II.

After the war, its use varied among states and localities. In 1966 the Uniform Time Act standardized the dates when it should begin and end: the last Sunday in April and the last Sunday in October, with the changeover happening at 2 a.m. local time.

Congress changed the starting dates numerous times, but the end of daylight savings always ended in October. That is, until the Energy Policy Act of 2005, which switched the start to the second Sunday in March and changed the end to the first Sunday in November.