Mother of 21-year-old murder victim wants peace for her family

Ruler Bailey Department of Public Safety photo
Ruler Bailey (Department of Public Safety Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The family of an east Austin murder victim is still waiting for closure and making a plea to witnesses for information.

The mother of 21-year-old Ruler Bailey, who was gunned down in a “chaotic” shooting on March 15, 2017, believes witnesses are too scared to come forward.

“There was a lot of people out there. I just want someone to come forward — anyone to come forward for my son,” Khristhiana Bailey said. “We’re having a hard time with this, even though it’s been 7 months.”

The shooting happened at the Rare Apartments at 6407 Springdale Rd., near the intersection with Manor Road. At the time, police thought the shooting might be gang-related. “I understand there’s some fear out there,” Detective John Brooks said. “They’ve heard rumors. I’ve heard rumors. I need the source of those rumors to come talk to me.”

The victim’s brother, Dykhrysta Bailey, said more than anything he just wants peace for his family. “People can talk a big game, but how are they going to talk that big game when they’re behind bars?”

 

