AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man in his 20s was seriously wounded in a stabbing in east Austin, Friday night, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Medics were called to the intersection of East 14th Street and Olander Street, just east of Interstate 35, at 9:13 p.m.

The man was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries, ATCEMS said.

Additional information was not immediately available.