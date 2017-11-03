Man seriously injured in central Austin apartment fire

By Published: Updated:
Man injured in fire at 104 North Loop Blvd. on Nov. 3, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)
Man injured in fire at 104 North Loop Blvd. on Nov. 3, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is in the hospital after a fire broke out at an apartment in central Austin Friday afternoon.

The Austin Fire Department said the fire at 104 West North Loop Blvd. started just before 3 p.m. A man inside the burning unit managed to get out by breaking a window and climbing out.

When firefighters arrived, they found the injured man with lacerations to his body as well as burns. Austin-Travis County EMS says they took the man to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

No other buildings were damaged.

