Low voter turnout expected on Election Day as early voting ends

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Early voting numbers remain low on the last day people can head to the polls before Election Day.

People have until 7 p.m. to cast their ballots Friday. Otherwise, they must wait until Tuesday to head to a polling place.

Only about 30,000 people have voted in Travis County so far, out of a total of 724,000 registered voters. That means just 4 percent have made it to the polls.

Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvior said early voter turnout is a good predictor of how many people will vote on Election Day. DeBeauvior said usually double the number of people come out to vote then — so she’s expecting about 10 percent of registered voters.

“I think there are a lot of people out there still studying the constitutional amendment items and are planning to come out just as soon as they are clear in their minds exactly how to vote on those items,” she said.

There are seven constitutional amendments on the ballot this year, along with school bonds.

What You Need to Vote

To cast a ballot in person in Texas, you’ll need to present one of the following approved forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate (EIC) issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas License to Carry a Handgun (LTC) issued by DPS

U.S. Military ID Card containing the person’s photograph

U.S. Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

U.S. Passport

With the exception of the U.S. citizenship certificate, the identification must be current or have expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place.

If you don’t have any of the listed IDs, you can (1) sign a sworn statement at the polls that there is a reason why you don’t have any of the IDs listed above, and (2) bring one of the following:

Valid voter registration certificate

Certified birth certificate

Current utility bill

Government check

Paystub or bank statement that includes your name and address

Copy of or original government document with your name and an address (original required if it contains a photograph).

Polls open at 7 a.m. on Election Day and close at 7 p.m.