Lou Diamond Phillips arrested on DWI charge near Corpus Christi

PORTLAND, Texas (KXAN) — Actor Lou Diamond Phillips was arrested near Corpus Christi early Friday morning accused of driving while intoxicated.

Portland police say an officer was conducting a traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. when another driver stopped next to the officer, got out of his vehicle and asked the officer for directions. Police say the driver, identified as Phillips, lost his balance and showed signs of intoxication.

Phillips, 55, failed a field sobriety test, and a breathalyzer test showed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.20, which is more than two times the legal limit, police say. Phillips, best known for his role in La Bamba, was booked into the San Patricio County Jail, where he remains as of 10 a.m. Friday.

KRIS reports the actor was set to be the guest speaker in the Voices of South Texas Tour later in the day. The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports it is not known if he will still make it to the event. Phillips is a Flour Bluff High School graduate.