Leander chosen as site of Texas’ gold bullion depository

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) – Leander plans to build a high-tech security facility to house one of the most precious metals in the world – gold.

That’s because the city will soon be home to the nation’s first state-controlled bullion depository. It’s expected to bring national investors to Texas. Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced the decision Friday morning.

Bullion depositories offer those with tangible assets, such as gold bars, an easy place to store their wealth without having to worry about insuring and accounting for their own collections.

As a result, Leander will see a major increase in security measures.

“The Texas Bullion Depository is another example of the innovative and entrepreneurial spirit Texas fosters,” Hegar said. “This state-of-the-art facility will provide tremendous benefits to the citizens of Leander and will give Texans a secure facility right here in the Lone Star State where their gold and precious metals will be kept safe and close at hand.”

Lone Star Tangible Assets will manage the depository, which will hold precious metals like gold and silver. To keep these assets safe, LSTA’s facility will include high-definition security cameras, an on-site gun range and a tactical training area. They also said security guards will patrol the perimeter of the building.

The exact location of the facility hasn’t been released for security reasons. Citizens of Leander can expect the depository to be finished by late 2018 or early 2019.

In 2015, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a piece of legislation creating the depository.

