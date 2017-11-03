iPhone X releases with lines out the door and overnight camping

By Published:
People line up across the world to get their hands on Apple's new iPhone X on Nov. 3, 2017 (NBC News Photo)
People line up across the world to get their hands on Apple's new iPhone X on Nov. 3, 2017 (NBC News Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN/NBC) — People have lined up and camped out for every new iteration of the iPhone, and the iPhone X was no different. From coast to coast and across the world — people spent the night outside Friday waiting to get their hands on the coveted technology with a $999 or more price tag.

The new phone is Apple’s 10th anniversary offering. New features include a Face ID system that unlocks the phone when users look at it, plus an upgraded camera.

“I can never go to a different brand, so the iPhone is a big part of my life, you know,” said Bishoy Behman, who was first in line at a store in Australia. “I love using it, I love how simple it is, I love, I love the way it works. I would never want to go to anything more complicated.”

People who skipped the lines and managed to pre-order one online will receive their packages later Friday.

