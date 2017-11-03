Harry Potter convention to apparate in Dallas next year

Ashley Tsao Published:
A model of Hogwarts castle from the Harry Potter film series is unveiled at the Warner Bros Studio Tour, Watford, London, Thursday, March 1, 2012. The Hogwarts castle model was built for the first film 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone', it was created for aerial photography and was digitally scanned for CGI scenes. It took 86 artists and crew members to construct, it measures over 50 feet in diameter and has over 2,500 fibre optic lights. (AP Photo/Jonathan Short)

DALLAS (KXAN) – Texans won’t need floo powder or a fireplace to travel to the wizarding world next summer.

LeakyCon, a Harry Potter Fan Convention, will apparate in Dallas from August 10-12, 2018. Muggles and wizards alike will be able to attend panels, performances and celebrity meet-and-greets dedicated to “The Boy Who Lived.”

Check your local Gringotts account, because tickets go on sale Wednesday, Nov.15.

Earlier this year, Round Rock was chosen as the site of the U.S. Quidditch Cup, but organizers said they would not hold it there if the Texas ‘bathroom bill’ passed. It did not pass.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s