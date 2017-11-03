Harry Potter convention to apparate in Dallas next year

DALLAS (KXAN) – Texans won’t need floo powder or a fireplace to travel to the wizarding world next summer.

LeakyCon, a Harry Potter Fan Convention, will apparate in Dallas from August 10-12, 2018. Muggles and wizards alike will be able to attend panels, performances and celebrity meet-and-greets dedicated to “The Boy Who Lived.”

Check your local Gringotts account, because tickets go on sale Wednesday, Nov.15.

Earlier this year, Round Rock was chosen as the site of the U.S. Quidditch Cup, but organizers said they would not hold it there if the Texas ‘bathroom bill’ passed. It did not pass.