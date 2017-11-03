Family celebrates baby girl born during Astros game

HOUSTON (KXAN/KTRK) — Some Houston Astros fans got more than just a World Series win Nov. 7 — they also celebrated the birth of their daughter.

The Roystons are season ticket holders and were excited to add a fourth Astros fan to their family. Chad Royston went to Game 6 and had tickets to Game 7. They thought they had plenty of time, because the baby’s due date was Nov. 7.

Tuesday morning in Houston, Lindsay Royston went into labor.

“What are we going to do? I hate to ask you to miss the World Series, but the baby’s coming,” she texted her husband.

He hopped on the first flight back from Los Angeles — and made it with just 15 minutes to spare.

“It was 2-0 when she was born and she came right during the game,” Chad Royston said. “Springer hit a home run to seal it off. It was awesome, epic.”

They haven’t yet decided on the name, but have gotten a few suggestions.

“We’re going to call her Astros baby,” Chad Royston said.