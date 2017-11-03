East Austin murder suspect re-arrested after original charge was dismissed

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The suspect once charged with first degree murder for the January 2014 killing of a man in east Austin has been re-arrested and charged with murder again, Austin police said.

David Diaz, now 52, was released following his initial charge in June 2015 for the stabbing death of 37-year-old Robert Morales, Jr., and the case was dismissed before being presented to a grand jury. Two others were charged with conspiracy to commit murder and also released.

According to court documents, Diaz is a documented member of the Texas Syndicate gang.

Morales was found on Jan. 19, 2014 lying in in the middle of a dirt road near the 8500 block of Old Manor Road, not far from Johnny Morris Road and US 290.

Police said Morales had been at a bar the night before his death, and left with his girlfriend to a home in east Austin near the intersection of 14th Street and Chestnut Avenue. An affidavit showed the home belonged to a member of the Texas Syndicate.

After his girlfriend left, police said Morales was assaulted in the house. A large amount of blood was found in the backyard, and DNA analysis showed the blood belonged to Morales.

A prosecutor for the DA’s office told KXAN in 2016 they dismissed the case so that law enforcement could continue to investigate the active case.

“They threw him on the side of the road and left him there like a dog, and he was somebody’s family,” his mother, Antonia Morales said in 2016. “That was somebody’s brother, somebody’s son, somebody’s uncle, somebody’s dad.”

The Austin Police Department said they could not immediately offer any additional details on Diaz’s re-arrest and re-filed murder charge.