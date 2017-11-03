Donut shirt-wearing suspect robs north Austin bank

Police at the Chase Bank at 9901 N. Lamar Blvd. following a bank robbery on Nov. 3, 2017 (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man wearing a donut print dark-colored sweatshirt robbed a north Austin bank Friday by walking in and passing a note demanding money to the teller.

Austin police were called to the Chase Bank at 9901 N. Lamar Blvd., north of Rundberg Lane, at 6:10 p.m.

The suspect, described as a white man in his 20s, of thin build and around 5-foot-8, left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.  He was last seen walking north from the bank.

Austin police say they will post surveillance footage on their social media soon to see if someone can help authorities identify the suspect. No one was injured in the robbery and a weapon was not displayed, police said.

Officers said there is no indication that he’s a danger to the public. Anyone with information on the suspect should call 911.

