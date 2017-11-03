6-year-old boy found wandering near Hutto late Thursday night

FILE: Williamson County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle. (KXAN Photo)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A 6-year-old boy who left home without telling his parents was found wandering on the side of a road late Thursday night.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office say a deputy was traveling southbound in the 5300 block of Farm to Market 1660 — which is just north of Hutto — around 11:50 p.m., when he spotted the boy walking on the grass. The boy was fully clothed and had a backpack on.

When the deputy asked him where he was going, the child told him he was walking to school and that his parents didn’t know that he left the house, according to a WCSO press release. While the child wasn’t able to communicate where he lived to the deputy, the deputy was still able to figure out where he lived and his legal guardians.

“Let this also be an opportunity to educate our community that young people sometimes can bypass doors and locks all while adults are sleeping”, said Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody.

The child was returned home, safe and sound.

