18-wheeler fire shuts down I-35S in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — An 18-wheeler on fire has closed all lanes of I-35 southbound in Georgetown from Highway 195 to Williams Drive. That’s near mile marker 261.

Around 2 a.m. the driver heard a pop and pulled over to the shoulder, according to Georgetown Fire Department. He got out and looked underneath and saw the engine was on fire, and it quickly spread to the rest of the semi-truck.

The 18-wheeler is hauling tires so police say “it’s a tenuous situation.” No one was hurt, but tire fires are notoriously difficult to extinguish. There is no fire hydrant in the area so it took Georgetown fire a little longer to bring out its tanker truck, and crews have had to refill it five times as of just before 6 a.m.

Emergency crews anticipate one lane of I-35 southbound will open by 8 a.m., but it could take until noon or later to clean up and re-open the road. The fire department will work with environmental crews to figure out how to clean up the debris. So far none of the water used to douse the flames has gone into any creeks and has remained in the frontage road drainage area.

Around 4 a.m. traffic was diverted south from I-35 to Highway 130. KXAN has reached out to TxDOT to see if tolls will be waived on that road this morning. As of 6:09 a.m. the billing portion of TxDOT had not yet made that decision. A spokesman said sometimes the decision is made and enacted retroactively — so fees could be waived later, but they cannot promise that will be the situation this morning.

The southbound frontage road is open, but police urge caution if drivers choose to take it. They say traffic was already heavy at 6 a.m. and will only get worse as people head to work.

