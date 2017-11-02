Woman accused of stealing 28 flip flops from Pflugerville store identified

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — “Almost there, Facebook detectives!” the Pflugerville Police Department said Thursday, as officers came closer to arresting a woman accused of stealing 28 pairs of flip flops from Rack Room Shoes in Pflugerville.

Amalia Aguilera, 32, is wanted by police for the Oct. 3 theft at 18700 Limestone Commercial Dr., near the State Highway 130 and State Highway 45 interchange.

The video shows the woman — who was wearing a black shirt with “LOVE, LOVE, LOVE, LOVE’ in white letters — walk in the store and go from box to box removing the flip flops from multiple shelves and putting them in her bag.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Campana at 512-990-6733 or email acampana@pflugervilletx.gov.