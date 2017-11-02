What you need to know about Houston Astros parade Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KXAN) — If you want to revel in all of the World Series fun, head to Houston Friday, Nov. 3 for Houston Astros Day!

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is inviting everyone to attend the Houston Astros World Championship Parade and Celebration that kicks off at 2 p.m. If you decide to attend, make sure to wear ALL of your Astros gear so you can help paint the town orange.

“It’s a true privilege to proudly host this magnificent salute to our hometown team that has earned history,” Mayor Turner said. “As we bounce back from Hurricane Harvey, we are more than ready to welcome our heroes home in proper form.”

KXAN will livestream the parade Friday

KPRC reports 500,000 people are expected to attend and a ton of confetti will rain down on the team as they march through downtown.

Gov. Greg Abbott has also issued a proclamation declaring Nov. 3, 2017, Houston Astros Day. All schools in Houston ISD are also closed for the day.

Parade Route

The parade will start and finish at the corner of Smith Street and Lamar Street. The parade will travel north on Smith Street, east on Walker Street, south on Milam Street, west on Pease Street, north on Smith Street and end at Lamar Street. The party will culminate with a celebration at Houston City Hall.

People can view the parade from any point on the route but there will not be any bleacher seating available.

Road Closures

Interstate 45 underpass on outbound Allen Parkway will close to traffic at noon.

Allen Parkway inbound at Taft will be closed at 1 p.m.

McKinney exit off I-45 South will be closed at 1 p.m.

Allen Parkway exit off I-45 South will remain open

Getting There

Due to Hurricane Harvey, many of the parking garages nearby are still closed. Attendees should consider taking the MetroRail or using a Park & Ride.

Street parking around the route will be closed, so park somewhere and walk in.