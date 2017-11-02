UT contract employee robbed on campus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas at Austin police issued a safety alert Wednesday night to its students and staff after a person was robbed while on a bus on campus.

The aggravated robbery happened at the corner of San Jacinto Boulevard and East Dean Keaton Street around 9:30 p.m. An officer at the scene told KXAN the robbery happened on a bus.

The victim, who is an employee of a UT contractor, told UTPD there were three victims, two black men and one Hispanic woman. Both UTPD and the Austin Police Department are working together on the crime.

Anyone with information should contact UTPD at 512-471-4441 extension 9, or in person at UTPD, 2201 Robert Dedman Dr., east of Texas Memorial Stadium.