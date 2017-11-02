Two pedestrians hit in Williamson County neighborhood in past week

Related Coverage Vehicle hits Round Rock high school student

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — An intersection with a four-way stop may seem safe, but neighbor Jeff Mutschler says there have been problems at O’Connor and Great Oaks drives.

“There have been a couple of times where people have come rather close to us and act like they didn’t even see us,” explains Mutschler.

He tries to avoid crossing the intersection during his walks, especially after learning a woman died there Saturday, Oct. 28. Troopers say the driver of a Jeep was heading west on Great Oaks Drive, turning southbound onto O’Connor when she hit 58-year-old Andrea Wehrmeister.

One day earlier a Round Rock High School student was hit on O’Connor just one block away.

“This easily could’ve been a death, 100 percent because she was hit in the spine,” explains a neighbor who doesn’t want to be identified.

The woman says she rushed outside to help the student after she heard the screeching tires. Her instincts as a registered nurse kicked in and she started asking the girl questions like, “Can you wiggle your toes, are you breathing OK?”

The girl was OK, but neighbors say the next pedestrian may not be, unless they see a change. “Have some flashing lights on the stop sign, you know if it would give you a red flash,” suggests Mutschler.

Lowering the speed limit is another suggestion. “Ever since they put in that toll road, [SH 45], people speed,” says the neighbor. “I’m not even sure turning it down to 25 mph would make that big of difference if you don’t have the police presence to keep people from going that fast.”

The area is covered by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. KXAN is waiting to hear back as to whether deputies patrol that neighborhood in Brushy Creek.

DPS says the driver who hit and killed Wehrmeister, told troopers the sun was in her eyes when she hit the woman. Troopers are still investigating and have not filed charges at this time.