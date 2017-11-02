Take a tour: ALDI opens its first Austin-area store in Pflugerville

Related Coverage ALDI opens first Austin-area grocery store next month

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Even before the Austin-area’s first ALDI store opened its doors in Pflugerville Thursday morning, there was already a line forming around the grocery store.

But once customers made it inside, they were met with a slightly different way of shopping — the biggest thing being the 25 cent deposit for a grocery cart.

“When you get done shopping, you bring back that cart and your quarter is returned to you,” explained ALDI’s Matt Lundborg. “So we don’t keep that, it’s just an easy way to keep that parking lot from getting cluttered.”

Even in a town where Whole Foods and H-E-B dominates, ALDI believes there are enough pieces of the pie to go around. “At the end of the day, customers all over America, regardless of where you are, they’re always looking for a good value and great products,” said Lundborg. “When we have that mix, it’s one that can’t be beat.”

The new ALDI store is located at 1415 Farm to Market 685, which is just west of State Highway 130.

Aldi’s first store in Pflugerville View as list View as gallery Open Gallery On opening day, Nov. 2, Aldi had a line around its building in Pflugerville, (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum) Cashier at Aldi's location in Pflugerville. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum) Produce aisle at Aldi in Pflugerville. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum) Bread for sale at Aldi's Pflugerville location. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum) Produce aisle at Aldi in Pflugerville. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum) Products at Aldi in Pflugerville. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum) Products at Aldi in Pflugerville. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)