Take a tour: ALDI opens its first Austin-area store in Pflugerville

By Published:
Produce aisle at Aldi in Pflugerville. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)
Produce aisle at Aldi in Pflugerville. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Even before the Austin-area’s first ALDI store opened its doors in Pflugerville Thursday morning, there was already a line forming around the grocery store.

But once customers made it inside, they were met with a slightly different way of shopping — the biggest thing being the 25 cent deposit for a grocery cart.

“When you get done shopping, you bring back that cart and your quarter is returned to you,” explained ALDI’s Matt Lundborg. “So we don’t keep that, it’s just an easy way to keep that parking lot from getting cluttered.”

Even in a town where Whole Foods and H-E-B dominates, ALDI believes there are enough pieces of the pie to go around. “At the end of the day, customers all over America, regardless of where you are, they’re always looking for a good value and great products,” said Lundborg. “When we have that mix, it’s one that can’t be beat.”

The new ALDI store is located at 1415 Farm to Market 685, which is just west of State Highway 130.

Aldi’s first store in Pflugerville

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s