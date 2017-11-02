Setbacks keep Govalle, Shipe pools from reopening next summer

Govalle Pool (KXAN Photo/ Justin Hobby)
AUSTIN ( KXAN) — Due to the extensive leaks at Govalle and Shipe pools, the city of Austin says the two pools will not be ready in time for the public to use during the summer of 2018, despite their goal to reopen for the summer swim season, according to a city memorandum.

Both pools were closed this spring “in an effort to be fiscally and environmentally responsible,” the city said, adding that both pools had excessive water loss from cracks and leaks as well as code compliance issues. Shipe pool’s condition also sparked environmental concerns as it was leaking chlorinated water into the creek, the city said.

The Govalle pool is located in east Austin and Shipe pool is located in central Austin.

An aquatic assessment completed in 2014 found Govalle and Shipe pools to be “critical pools” meaning they could fail within the next five swim seasons. In 2014, the Austin City Council awarded the Parks and Recreation Department $3.1 million each for improvements at the two pools

According to the memo, the delays are related to overall design and site reviews as well as construction contracts.

