PHOTOS: Astros popping bottles after winning the World Series

LOS ANGELES (AP/KXAN) — Houston and the Astros are celebrating their first World Series championship, after beating Los Angeles 5-1 in Dodger Stadium.
Playing for a city still recovering from Hurricane Harvey, the Astros brought home the prize that had eluded them since they started out in 1962 as the Colt .45s.
George Springer was named World Series MVP after hitting a Series record-tying five homers, including one last night. He also became the first person to homer in four consecutive games during the same Fall Classic.
To say the team was excited would be an understatement! See how they celebrated in the locker room.