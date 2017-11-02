PHOTOS: Astros popping bottles after winning the World Series

By Published: Updated:
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros celebrates in the clubhouse after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in game seven to win the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP/KXAN) — Houston and the Astros are celebrating their first World Series championship, after beating Los Angeles 5-1 in Dodger Stadium.

Playing for a city still recovering from Hurricane Harvey, the Astros brought home the prize that had eluded them since they started out in 1962 as the Colt .45s.

George Springer was named World Series MVP after hitting a Series record-tying five homers, including one last night. He also became the first person to homer in four consecutive games during the same Fall Classic.

To say the team was excited would be an understatement! See how they celebrated in the locker room.

Astros locker room celebration

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s