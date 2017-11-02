North Texas businessman challenges Dan Patrick for lieutenant governor seat

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will face a challenger in the upcoming Republican primary election in March.

Scott Milder, a businessman from Rockwall, announced Thursday he will run as a Republican and seek the nomination for Patrick’s current spot.

“Texans are fed up with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s antics and deserve a choice on the Republican primary ballot,” Milder said. “Voters want to support a rational conservative leader who will govern with common sense and focus on the critical challenges facing Texas.”

He said he, in contrast, wants to turn the state’s focus to public education, border security, property tax relief and infrastructure issues. Among other things, Milder criticized Patrick for his support of the controversial bathroom bill, HB2, which did not pass.

“Dan Patrick has failed to address our property tax crisis, alienated the business community, insulted our local community leaders, and turned his back on 5.3 million public school children,” Milder said.

A political consultant for Patrick wrote that the current lieutenant governor has “overwhelming support among Texas Republicans,” including endorsements from Gov. Greg Abbott, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

“Dan Patrick is unequivocally the hardest working, most effective, conservative leader in the history of the Texas Senate,” Allen Blackmore wrote in a statement.

Milder is currently an executive at Stantec Architecture. He and his wife founded Friends of Texas Public Schools and he also served on the Rockwall city council.

On the Democratic side, Mike Collier has said he will run against the Republican primary winner for lieutenant governor.