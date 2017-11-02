New research finds attending women’s conference leads to raises, promotions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Texas leadership conference is helping thousands of women network and take control of their careers.

The Texas Conference for Women is now in its 18th year and runs all day Thursday at the Austin Convention Center. In all, 7,500 women are expected to attend the conference that will feature 150 speakers like Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, actress Viola Davis and Anita Hill — who made national headlines when she claimed sexual harassment against then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas.

The overall goal is to empower women by hearing from female leaders in technology, business and health.

“We have experts coming in and advising about small business,” says Lauri Dalton-White, Conference Director.

Texas currently ranks second in the country when it comes to women-owned businesses. According to the National Women’s Business Council nationwide women currently own eight million U.S. businesses, creating 23-million jobs. Still there remains a gender pay gap for decades where women make 20 percent less than men.

However survey research conducted by New York Times bestselling author Shawn Achor found the majority of women who attend the Texas Conference for Women often get a raise and promotion within one year of attending the event.

“I do think the conference helps boost people’s own self confidence and gives people a voice,” Dalton-White says.

While the event is sold out, most of the speakers and breakout sessions will be available online.

Kate Weidaw is LIVE at the conference on KXAN News with the wide-reaching effect of the annual gathering.