Missing Lago Vista woman found murdered in Houston

HOUSTON (KXAN) — A woman who was reported missing out of Lago Vista on Sept. 16 was found dead in Houston on Oct. 27.

Houston police say the body of Valarie K. Jones was found buried on the grounds of a business located at 2625 Bennington St., an area near Interstate 45 and North Loop 610. Police say they received a tip leading them to the location.

When officers searched the area, they found a suspicious mound of dirt with tree limbs piled on top of it. Underneath everything was where Jones, 38, was buried.

Police arrested 47-year-old Jimmy Lee Emanuel on Nov. 2 and charged him with murder in Jones’ death.

Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.