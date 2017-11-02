Missing Lago Vista woman found murdered in Houston

By Published: Updated:
Jimmy Emanuel (Houston Police Department)
Jimmy Emanuel (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON (KXAN) — A woman who was reported missing out of Lago Vista on Sept. 16 was found dead in Houston on Oct. 27.

Houston police say the body of Valarie K. Jones was found buried on the grounds of a business located at 2625 Bennington St., an area near Interstate 45 and North Loop 610. Police say they received a tip leading them to the location.

When officers searched the area, they found a suspicious mound of dirt with tree limbs piled on top of it. Underneath everything was where Jones, 38, was buried.

Police arrested 47-year-old Jimmy Lee Emanuel on Nov. 2 and charged him with murder in Jones’ death.

Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s