‘Mattress Mack’ loses $10M on Astros bet with customers

HOUSTON (KXAN) — “Mattress Mack” may have lost $10 million, but he’s still smiling. First, because his customers are ecstatic, and second — because the Houston Astros won the World Series.

The Gallery Furniture owner (also known as Jim McIngvale) congratulated fans on his Facebook page, and promised to pay up following a promotion the company ran called “Win It All, Get it All.” If customers spent more than $3,000 on a mattress or mattress set, and the Astros won the championship, they would all get their money back.

“Thank you for your support of Gallery Furniture!” the website stated. “God bless you and your family, God bless Houston, God bless Texas and God bless the United States of America!”

Gallery Furniture is holding a refund party at its 6006 North Freeway location at 6 p.m. Dec. 3, where people can get their money returned. Otherwise, people will have to visit that location before Dec. 30 to get it.

Despite handing out all that cash, ESPN reports McIngvale paid an insurance premium of between 10 and 20 percent of the total value of what he had to pay out in order to protect himself. He also placed some bets in Las Vegas on the Astros, which were more than $1 million on the Astros to win the World Series.

McIngvale also expressed his support for Hurricane Harvey first responders earlier in the week by giving the Houston Fire Department 60 tickets to Game 6 to cheer on the Astros.