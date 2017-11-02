Lamar Smith retiring from Congress

WASHINGTON (Texas Tribune) — U.S. Rep. Lamar Smith, R-San Antonio, is retiring from Congress, two sources close to the congressman told The Texas Tribune on Thursday.

“For several reasons, this seems like a good time to pass on the privilege of representing the 21st District to someone else,” he wrote in an email obtained by the Tribune.

“At the end of this Congress, I will have completed my six-year term as chairman of the Science, Space and Technology Committee. I have one new grandchild and a second arriving soon! And I hope to find other ways to stay involved in politics.”

“With over a year remaining in my term, there is still much to do,” he added. “There is legislation to enact, dozens of hearings to hold and hundreds of votes to cast.”

