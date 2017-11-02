Hundreds affected in Spectrum internet outage

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hundreds of people have been without Spectrum internet for more than 12 hours in various parts of Texas.

The company posted on Twitter around 4 a.m. that it was working to resolve the issues, and at 8:18 a.m. confirmed that services are returning to normal.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused our customers,” a company spokesman wrote.

If people are still having issues, it says they should reboot their modem.

We appreciate your patience while we continue to working toward a resolution for the service interruptions in the Texas market. — Ask Spectrum (@Ask_Spectrum) November 2, 2017

Downdetector.com showed major outages in Austin, San Antonio, Houston and Dallas, with other spots in between.

Spectrum told customers on Twitter that they can direct message it their information if they still have issues. Customers will have to call Spectrum to let it know they were affected, and it can apply a credit to their accounts. Spectrum’s number is 1-800-222-5355.

Hi Bobby, I apologize for the inconvenience. Yes every customer effected by the outage will be required to call … https://t.co/3QuIH316eQ — Ask Spectrum (@Ask_Spectrum) November 2, 2017