Hundreds affected in Spectrum internet outage

By Published: Updated:
Spectrum internet outage as of 8:14 a.m. on Downdetector.com (Downdetector.com Photo)
Spectrum internet outage as of 8:14 a.m. on Downdetector.com (Downdetector.com Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hundreds of people have been without Spectrum internet for more than 12 hours in various parts of Texas.

The company posted on Twitter around 4 a.m. that it was working to resolve the issues, and at 8:18 a.m. confirmed that services are returning to normal.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused our customers,” a company spokesman wrote.

If people are still having issues, it says they should reboot their modem.

Downdetector.com showed major outages in Austin, San Antonio, Houston and Dallas, with other spots in between.

Spectrum told customers on Twitter that they can direct message it their information if they still have issues. Customers will have to call Spectrum to let it know they were affected, and it can apply a credit to their accounts. Spectrum’s number is 1-800-222-5355.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s