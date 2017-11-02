Downtown Austin advocates creating art project with your ideas for city’s future

AUSTIN (KXAN) — What do you want the future of downtown Austin to look like? A group that advocates for the heart of the city wants to know.

The Downtown Austin Alliance has been gathering input from people all over the city at several workshops to help them create an art project called the Community’s Table that will incorporate visions for downtown from people across central Texas who have or want some connection to it.

People at the workshops write or illustrate what they want to see downtown on 18-inch sections of wood, which will then be fashioned into a long tabletop and installed at the recently-renovated Republic Square park at 5th Street and Guadalupe Street.

Much of what people want for the next five or 10 years depends on what they see now. “Honestly, horrific traffic, parking,” Dorothy Kahn said.

“It feels like no matter where you go in downtown, there’s always construction going on,” Andrea Bridges-Smith said. Eddie Jones agreed: “God only knows what’s going to pop up on another corner,” he said.

“We’re coming here so fast and everyone’s bumping heads,” Izzy Delarosa said.

“People are coming from all different perspectives,” Meredith Powell, co-founder of Public City, another group working on the table project, told KXAN Wednesday. Powell is helping organize the ideas collected at four total workshops, one of which is scheduled to take place Thursday.

“Things that address housing,” Powell said, looking through some of the boards that people around the city made at previous workshops in the south and northwest parts of the city. “Talking about safety and happiness.” The DAA wants to collect at least 250 of the blocks to construct the 50-foot-long table.

“How are we thinking about a city for all?” Powell said of the goal of the project. “How are we thinking about our downtown that is comfortable and welcoming for all?”

“That’s one of the biggest things we’re hearing in this process is that people want downtown to be a place for them,” Melissa Barry, vice president of planning for the Downtown Austin Alliance, said.

The second-to-last workshop is scheduled for Thursday evening for people in southeast Austin, though it’s not open to the public outside of 7th-12th graders who registered. The final workshop is open to everyone and will happen Sunday, Nov. 5, at Kenny Dorham’s Backyard at 1106 East 11th Street from 12-3 p.m.

If you’d like to add your voice to the future of downtown and can’t make it to the final workshop, you can visit engage.downtownaustin.com to contribute your thoughts through the middle of next year.

The table is set to premiere at Republic Square park Saturday, Nov. 18, at 11 a.m.