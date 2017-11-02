Deputy has close call with driver, constable says he needs more staff

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) – A Hays County constable says growth in the area and increased traffic is putting a strain on his staff. Precinct 3 Constable Ray Helm says his deputies help with morning and afternoon school traffic but will be asking the county to help them soon.

Earlier this week Helm says one his deputies was almost hit by a vehicle when directing traffic near Jacob’s Well Elementary. “The car’s mirror scraped the gun on his belt,” Helm says. “She just wasn’t paying attention.”

Helm says thankfully the driver was only going around 30 miles per hour, but is concerned because this is the fourth close call this year. He claims traffic in the area has increased 25 percent or more in the Jacob’s Well School area in the morning since last spring.

In a Facebook post Helm writes, “I don’t have the staff to be adding another deputy out there but I will have to move a weekend deputy on the weekday shift starting Tuesday through Friday to help with the traffic in the mornings.”

Helm says the traffic is causing deputies to work overtime and because they only receive comp, time they are short-staffed in the summer when deputies use that overtime as vacation days.

“Our budget process will start again after spring break and I will be asking for another full time deputy to help with the growth we are having,” Helm writes on Facebook. “Every six to nine months for the last seven years we have had to make a major overhaul to meet the demands, this is one of those times.”

